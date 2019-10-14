Iafallo has posted a goal and an assist in his last two games.

Iafallo found twine in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Predators on Saturday and then chipped in a helper in a 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights on Sunday. Those are his only two points of the season so far, to go with 13 shots on goal in five games. The 25-year-old had 33 points (15 scores, 18 assists) in 82 games last year.