Kings' Alex Iafallo: Points in four straight games
Iafallo registered an assist, six shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Canucks.
Iafallo continues to benefit from a gig alongside Anze Kopitar -- the former has a goal and three assists during his four-game point streak. The 26-year-old has 20 points, 81 shots and a minus-3 rating in 41 contests, and he's on pace for his first 40-point campaign.
