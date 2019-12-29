Iafallo registered an assist, six shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Canucks.

Iafallo continues to benefit from a gig alongside Anze Kopitar -- the former has a goal and three assists during his four-game point streak. The 26-year-old has 20 points, 81 shots and a minus-3 rating in 41 contests, and he's on pace for his first 40-point campaign.