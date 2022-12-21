Iafallo scored a goal and added two PIM in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

In eight games since returning from a lower-body injury, Iafallo's picked up a goal and two assists. That injury derailed what was a promising start to the season for the winger, but he's been elevated to the second line recently, swapping places in the middle six with Viktor Arvidsson. Iafallo has three goals, eight points, 22 shots on net, a plus-5 rating and six PIM through 12 outings. His offense should remain fairly steady as a supporting part of the Kings' attack.