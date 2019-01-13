Kings' Alex Iafallo: Pots goal in win
Iafallo netted a goal versus Pittsburgh on Saturday.
Iafallo ended a six-game pointless streak and eight-game goal drought with his tally. The 24-year-old needs just three more points to best his 25 from his rookie campaign and avoid a sophomore slump.
More News
