Iafallo scored a power-play goal on two shots in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Blues.

Iafallo broke up Jordan Binnington's shutout bid at 18:53 of the first period. That would be it for the scoring in the lopsided contest. Iafallo is up to 18 points and 72 shots on goal through 39 games this season. He's on pace to exceed the 33 points he had in 2018-19.