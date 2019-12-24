Kings' Alex Iafallo: Pots lone goal on power play
Iafallo scored a power-play goal on two shots in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Blues.
Iafallo broke up Jordan Binnington's shutout bid at 18:53 of the first period. That would be it for the scoring in the lopsided contest. Iafallo is up to 18 points and 72 shots on goal through 39 games this season. He's on pace to exceed the 33 points he had in 2018-19.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.