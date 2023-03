Iafallo scored a power-play goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Iafallo scored just a minute after Drew Doughty, putting the Kings ahead 3-1. Iafallo's goal stood as the game-winner, his third such goal out of 10 this season. The winger has 28 points, 97 shots and a plus-9 rating through 45 contests, mainly playing in a middle-six role. He's earned four points through six outings in March.