Kings' Alex Iafallo: Power-play goal in loss
Iafallo scored on the power play in a 3-1 loss to Toronto on Tuesday.
The goal was Iafallo's first power-play point of the season. The 25-year-old has collected five points in 15 games this season. Coming off a career-high 33 points last season, Iafallo has been producing at a similar clip to start this campaign, averaging 0.33 points per game in 2019-20.
