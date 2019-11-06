Iafallo scored on the power play in a 3-1 loss to Toronto on Tuesday.

The goal was Iafallo's first power-play point of the season. The 25-year-old has collected five points in 15 games this season. Coming off a career-high 33 points last season, Iafallo has been producing at a similar clip to start this campaign, averaging 0.33 points per game in 2019-20.