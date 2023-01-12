Iafallo logged an assist, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

Iafallo has gotten on the scoresheet in eight of his last 11 games, picking up five goals and five helpers in that span. His assist Wednesday came on Drew Doughty's third-period marker, which was the game-winner. Iafallo is up to 17 points, 50 shots on net and a plus-11 rating through 22 outings. He continues to thrive on the second line, so he should be on the fantasy radar in deeper formats as a scoring-only option.