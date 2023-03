Iafallo notched an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Predators.

Iafallo has a goal and four helpers over his last eight contests, providing solid depth offense from the third line. The 29-year-old winger is up to nine tallies, 18 assists, 95 shots on net, 14 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 44 outings overall. Iafallo hasn't added a lot of anything this year, but he does enough scoring to be helpful in deeper fantasy formats.