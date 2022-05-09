Iafallo logged an assist in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Oilers in Game 4.

Iafallo set up a Troy Stecher tally at 14:03 of the first period to give the Kings a 2-0 lead. Through four playoff contests, Iafallo has a goal, two assists, a plus-1 rating, 12 shots on net, five hits and four PIM. The 28-year-old winger will likely continue to play on the third line, where he spent a large portion of the regular season. He had 17 goals, 20 helpers, 215 shots and a plus-4 rating in 79 regular-season outings.