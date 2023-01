Iafallo notched an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Bruins.

Iafallo snapped a two-game mini-slump when he set up Phillip Danault's first-period marker. Life on the second line remains good for Iafallo -- he has four goals and four helpers over his last eight outings. He's up to 15 points, 38 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 19 appearances, a level of production that could earn him a look as a depth option in fantasy.