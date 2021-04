Iafallo scored a goal four shots and added two PIM in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks.

Iafallo opened the scoring at 2:24 of the first period, but the Sharks soon overwhelmed the Kings. The 27-year-old winger now has 10 goals and 24 points through 38 games this season. He's added 83 shots on net and a minus-3 rating while primarily working in a top-line assignment.