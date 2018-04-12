Kings' Alex Iafallo: Ready to roll in Game 1
Iafallo (upper body) is on the ice for warmups ahead of Game 1, indicating he will play, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Iafallo's presence in the rushes at morning skate suggested this would be the case, but it can now be considered official. He's slated to skate on the top line for the Kings alongside Anze Kopitar and Dustin Brown, but his absence from the power play limits the winger's upside in postseason pools.
