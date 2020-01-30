Iafallo scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Lightning.

Iafallo has put up a steady four goals and two assists in nine games in January. The 26-year-old winger is at 28 points (11 tallies, 17 helpers) and 100 shots on goal through 51 contests. As long as he plays in a top-six role, Iafallo should be good for at least scoring depth in fantasy circles.