Kings' Alex Iafallo: Recent surge continues
Iafallo scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Lightning.
Iafallo has put up a steady four goals and two assists in nine games in January. The 26-year-old winger is at 28 points (11 tallies, 17 helpers) and 100 shots on goal through 51 contests. As long as he plays in a top-six role, Iafallo should be good for at least scoring depth in fantasy circles.
