Iafallo notched an assist in Friday's 3-2 win over the Islanders.

Iafallo has gone six games without a goal, but he's contributed four assists in that span. The 29-year-old New York native set up a Gabriel Vilardi tally in the second period, which stood as the game-winner. Iafallo is up to eight goals, 15 assists, 83 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 37 contests, primarily playing on the Kings' third line.