Kings' Alex Iafallo: Registers two goals at Detroit's expense
Iafallo scored twice -- including an empty-net dagger -- as the Kings skated off with a 4-2 home win over the Red Wings on Sunday.
A strong two-way player, Iafallo has crafted a tidy plus-4 rating to complement three points through his first pair of regular-season games this season. The Kings will continue icing him for approximately 15 minutes per game, though he could exceed that benchmark whenever LA is particularly busy on the penalty kill.
