Iafallo (upper body) won't be in the lineup for Thursday's game against Minnesota.

Iafallo resumed skating Monday, so he's definitely trending in the right direction, but the Kings have yet to release any details regarding a potential timeline for his return to game action. Tanner Pearson will likely continue to skate on LA's top line until Iafallo is given the green light to return.

