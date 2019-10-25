Kings' Alex Iafallo: Scores, but Kings fall to Blues
Iafallo scored a goal in Thursday's 5-2 loss to St. Louis.
Iafallo's goal actually put the Kings ahead on the scoreboard, but four unanswered goals by the Blues ultimately sealed the win for the hosts. Iaffalo also added a hit in the loss. Through 10 games, the 25-year-old has managed three points, all coming in even-strength scenarios.
