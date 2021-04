Iafallo scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Iafallo put the Kings ahead 4-1 at 16:12 of the second period. The winger has scored in two of his last three games, and he's racked up six points in the last eight contests. A steady scorer on the top line, Iafallo has nine tallies, 22 points, 74 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating in 33 appearances this season.