Kings' Alex Iafallo: Second straight multi-point effort
Iafallo scored an empty-net goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.
Iafallo set up Dustin Brown for the Kings' first goal in the first period, and the two top-line wingers switched roles on the empty-netter. Iafallo has five markers and 14 points in 25 contests this season.
