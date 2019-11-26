Kings' Alex Iafallo: Serves up pair of assists
Iafallo generated two assists and four shots on goal in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Sharks.
Iafallo played a critical role in the Kings' comeback, setting up both Dustin Brown and Anze Kopitar for goals in the third period. Iafallo is up to 12 points and 45 shots in contests this season. A spot on the top line with Kopitar should keep the 25-year-old on the fantasy radar despite weaker non-scoring stats (15 hits, 14 blocked shots and six PIM).
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.