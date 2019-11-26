Iafallo generated two assists and four shots on goal in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Sharks.

Iafallo played a critical role in the Kings' comeback, setting up both Dustin Brown and Anze Kopitar for goals in the third period. Iafallo is up to 12 points and 45 shots in contests this season. A spot on the top line with Kopitar should keep the 25-year-old on the fantasy radar despite weaker non-scoring stats (15 hits, 14 blocked shots and six PIM).