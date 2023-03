Iafallo registered an assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 4-2 win over the Capitals.

Iafallo set up Adrian Kempe on the empty-netter with less than two seconds left in the game. Over his last 10 outings, Iafallo has a goal and six helpers -- he continues to be a steady depth winger on the Kings' third line. He's at 26 points, 91 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 42 contests overall.