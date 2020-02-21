Iafallo recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Panthers.

Iafallo seems to be a fixture alongside Anze Kopitar on the Kings' top line. The 26-year-old winger has done a reasonably good job in that role with 36 points, 124 shots and an even plus-minus rating through 61 games this year. Through nine February outings, Iafallo has a goal and four helpers.