Iafallo delivered a primary assist in Monday's 3-1 road loss to the Red Wings.

Iafallo slid the puck right at Jimmy Howard for a soft shot, but Detroit's goalie was unable to cover it up before Kings captain Anze Kopitar scored on the rebound. Iafallo continues to skate on the top line, but the second-year forward has only five goals and seven assists through 31 games this season. No team averages fewer goals than Los Angeles at 2.2 per game, and it's mind blogging to think that there is any first-line skater who doesn't warrant universal ownership in fantasy leagues, but Iafallo just may be an exception unless your pool has extremely deep rosters.