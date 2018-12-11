Kings' Alex Iafallo: Sets up goal against Wings
Iafallo delivered a primary assist in Monday's 3-1 road loss to the Red Wings.
Iafallo slid the puck right at Jimmy Howard for a soft shot, but Detroit's goalie was unable to cover it up before Kings captain Anze Kopitar scored on the rebound. Iafallo continues to skate on the top line, but the second-year forward has only five goals and seven assists through 31 games this season. No team averages fewer goals than Los Angeles at 2.2 per game, and it's mind blogging to think that there is any first-line skater who doesn't warrant universal ownership in fantasy leagues, but Iafallo just may be an exception unless your pool has extremely deep rosters.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...