Iafallo managed an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Iafallo was credited with the secondary helper on Sean Walker's first-period tally. The 27-year-old Iafallo has picked up a goal and two assists in his last four contests. He's at 29 points, 111 shots on net and a minus-5 rating in 52 outings this year, with three more opportunities to reach the 30-point mark for the third straight season.