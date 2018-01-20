Iafallo scored a third-period goal during Friday's 2-1 loss to Anaheim.

The tally snapped a 13-game goalless drought and was also Iafallo's first goal since Dec. 9. Additionally with just 13 points through 44 games, the 24-year-old winger has quickly positioned himself as a fantasy afterthought in the majority of settings. After all, he was handed a prime opportunity skating in a top-line role to start the season but failed to score enough to make it a permanent role.