Iafallo dished a pair of helpers in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Iafallo hadn't etched his name on a scoresheet since Feb. 26, but he, Anze Kopitar and Dustin Brown each contributed a pair of points in the comeback win. The second-year winger is up to a career-high 30 points in 73 games, and his 16 assists match his mark from last season. He's in a position to succeed, skating mostly on the top line this season, although the Kings' 30th ranked offense (2.36 goals per game) has limited that favorable deployment.