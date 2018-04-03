Kings' Alex Iafallo: Still suffering from injury bug
Iafallo (upper body) won't play Monday against Colorado, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Over Iafallo's last 10 games he's only notched one assist, so perhaps he's been dealing with a lingering issue, as it's currently the second coldest stretch of his entire season. The 24-year-old did partially skate on his own after the morning practice Monday, so Thursday against Minnesota is certainly a possible return date. While he remains out, Tanner Pearson should continue to skate on the first line.
