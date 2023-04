Iafallo scored two goals in LA's 4-1 victory over Vancouver on Sunday.

Iafallo's second goal put the Kings up 2-1 early in the second period and proved to be the game-winner. This was his second straight multi-point contest, and he has four goals and seven points over his last seven outings. Through 54 appearances in 2022-23, Iafallo has 14 goals and 35 points.