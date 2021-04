Iafallo scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Iafallo has scored in consecutive contests, and his goal Saturday stood as the game-winner. The 27-year-old winger has 11 tallies, 25 points, 85 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 39 contests. He's carried solid fantasy value while working in a top-line role for much of the 2020-21 campaign.