Iafallo scored a goal on five shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Iafallo gave the Kings life with 18 seconds left in the first period. The goal was his seventh of the season. The 27-year-old winger is up to 19 points, 61 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 28 appearances. In fantasy, Iafallo is likely a solid depth scorer in most formats.