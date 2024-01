Laferriere recorded two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Red Wings.

Laferriere assisted on both of Adrian Kempe's tallies in the game after the two forwards were united on a line with Pierre-Luc Dubois in a pregame lineup shuffle. To his credit, Laferriere has been solid with six points over his last 10 contests. The rookie winger is up to 10 points, 67 shots on net, 31 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-2 rating through his first 34 NHL outings.