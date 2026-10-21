Laferriere distributed two assists, posted a plus-2 rating, placed three shots on net, recorded two blocked shots, served two PIM and dished out four hits in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Washington.

Laferriere was involved in each of his linemate Adrian Kempe's goals Tuesday by providing a secondary helper. With the pair of assists, the 24-year-old Laferriere is up to six points, 14 shots on goal, 23 hits and eight blocked shots across seven appearances this season. He's currently above his point pace from each of the past three seasons, and if his offensive hot streak continues, he'll have a real shot at contending for the half-century mark for the first time in his four-year NHL career. Given his all-around play style and secure role centering the Kings' top line, Laferriere is currently one of the top waiver-wire pickups in standard leagues, especially ones that value category coverage.