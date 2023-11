Laferriere was called up from the minors Monday, Russell Morgan of Hockey Royalty reports.

Laferriere has played in all 14 games for the Kings this season, registering two goals on 28 shots, one assist and seven PIM while averaging 13:04 of ice time per contest. Once Viktor Arvidsson (back) is cleared to play, Laferriere could be the odd man out and spend some more time in the minors, especially if he doesn't start producing more consistently.