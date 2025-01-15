Laferriere has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Canucks due to an upper-body injury, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Laferriere didn't participate in Wednesday's practice session, and he'll be forced to miss at least one game due to his injury. Whether he'll be able to return Saturday against Seattle remains to be seen, but Samuel Helenius is a candidate to enter the lineup Thursday after he was recalled Wednesday.