Laferriere recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Canucks.

Laferriere has two goals and three helpers over four contests in November. The winger helped out on a Quinton Byfield tally early in the first period of this game. Laferriere is up to 14 points, 35 shots on net, 25 hits and a plus-9 rating over 15 appearances. He's still got a lot to prove in terms of sustaining a near point-per-game pace, but he's definitely worth considering for fantasy.