Laferriere recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Canucks.
Laferriere has two goals and three helpers over four contests in November. The winger helped out on a Quinton Byfield tally early in the first period of this game. Laferriere is up to 14 points, 35 shots on net, 25 hits and a plus-9 rating over 15 appearances. He's still got a lot to prove in terms of sustaining a near point-per-game pace, but he's definitely worth considering for fantasy.
More News
-
Kings' Alex Laferriere: Collects pair of assists•
-
Kings' Alex Laferriere: Lights lamp twice Saturday•
-
Kings' Alex Laferriere: Scores again Wednesday•
-
Kings' Alex Laferriere: Tallies in loss•
-
Kings' Alex Laferriere: Contributes two assists in win•
-
Kings' Alex Laferriere: Nets game-winner Sunday•