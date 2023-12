Laferriere scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

Laferriere's offense has come back recently -- he has three goals over the last five games. While that's an improvement, he is still in a bottom-six role with limited opportunities to make significant contributions. He's at five goals, two assists, 57 shots, 25 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 29 outings.