Laferriere notched two assists, three shots on goal, four hits and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Laferriere had gone six games without a point entering Wednesday. The winger bounced back in a big way amid a lineup shuffle that saw him start the contest on the fourth line. He helped out on Anze Kopitar's power-play tally in the first period and Phillip Danault's game-winner at even strength in the second. Laferriere is up to nine goals, eight helpers, 50 shots on net, 44 hits and a plus-7 rating across 23 appearances. He's six points shy of matching his total (23) from 81 regular-season outings as a rookie last year.