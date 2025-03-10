Laferriere notched an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Golden Knights.

Laferriere ended a seven-game point drought with a helper on Quinton Byfield's second-period tally. The 23-year-old Laferriere has had some good stretches this season, but his best run of play was the first month of the campaign. Since the start of January, he has just six points with 59 shots and 31 hits in 22 appearances. Overall, he's produced 32 points, 140 shots on net, 98 hits and a plus-12 rating over 58 contests.