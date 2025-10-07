Laferriere (undisclosed) is expected to play in Tuesday's season opener against Colorado, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Laferriere didn't participate in Tuesday's optional morning skate but was a full participant in Monday's session, and Samuel Helenius was on the ice late for extra work ahead of Opening Night. The 23-year-old Laferriere generated 19 goals, 42 points, 193 shots on net and 124 hits across 77 appearances in the 2024-25 regular season. He is poised to begin this campaign in a top-six role and should see time on the second power-play unit.