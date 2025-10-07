Kings' Alex Laferriere: Expected to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Laferriere (undisclosed) is expected to play in Tuesday's season opener against Colorado, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.
Laferriere didn't participate in Tuesday's optional morning skate but was a full participant in Monday's session, and Samuel Helenius was on the ice late for extra work ahead of Opening Night. The 23-year-old Laferriere generated 19 goals, 42 points, 193 shots on net and 124 hits across 77 appearances in the 2024-25 regular season. He is poised to begin this campaign in a top-six role and should see time on the second power-play unit.