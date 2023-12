Laferriere scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.

Laferriere got crafty in the first period, banking his shot in off Connor Hellebuyck from behind the goal line. The goal was Laferriere's first since Oct. 28, and he hadn't gotten on the scoresheet in eight contests. The 22-year-old is up to five points, 48 shots on net, 20 hits, 11 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 25 appearances this season. He'll likely continue to see bottom-six minutes.