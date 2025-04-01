Laferriere (illness) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup with Winnipeg after head coach Jim Hiller told reporters, "I hope he's good to go," per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Laferriere will hope to return after just a one-game absence due to his ongoing illness. Prior to falling ill, the 23-year-old forward was finding his offensive stride with three points in his last five outings. If Laferriere does suit up, the Kings look set to return to a 12/6 delpoyment, with Jacob Moverare dropped from the lineup.