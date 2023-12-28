Laferriere recorded an assist, six shots on goal and seven PIM in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.

Laferriere helped out on a Pierre-Luc Dubois tally in the second period. In the third, Laferriere fought San Jose tough guy Luke Kunin to stand up for a teammate after a hit. With four points over his last six outings, Laferriere is back to making some use of his third-line role. The 22-year-old winger has five goals, three assists, 63 shots on net, 26 hits, 20 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 30 appearances this season.