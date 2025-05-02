Laferriere recorded two assists, three hits and two PIM in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Oilers in Game 6.

Laferriere was a little quiet in the playoffs, ending with three assists over six games against the Oilers. The 23-year-old winger added 10 shots on net, 20 hits, four blocked shots and a plus-1 rating. He made plenty of noise in the regular season with 19 goals and 42 points over 77 outings in his second campaign. He's a restricted free agent this summer coming off of his entry-level deal, and he's due a substantial raise as an emerging power forward in the Kings' middle six.