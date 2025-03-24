Laferriere registered an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Bruins.

Laferriere has a helper in two straight games, but he's gotten on the scoresheet in just four of 16 contests since the 4 Nations Face-Off break. All of those points have come in games where the Kings have scored at least five goals. The 23-year-old winger looks to be mostly a supporting scorer at this stage of the season, which makes him somewhat unreliable for fantasy managers. He's produced 15 goals, 19 helpers, 155 shots on net, 104 hits and a plus-15 rating over 65 appearances in a middle-six role.