Laferriere signed a three-year, $12.3 million contract with the Kings on Friday, per PuckPedia.

Laferriere was a restricted free agent following the completion of his entry-level deal. During that contract, he racked up 65 points in 158 regular-season games, emerging as a power forward who has slotted in easily as a middle-six winger for the Kings. Heading into 2025-26, Laferriere will have his sights set on achieving his first 20-goal season while also piling up plenty of shots and hits while maintaining a solid plus-minus rating, which makes him a steady depth option in most fantasy formats.