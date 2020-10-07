Laferriere was drafted 83rd overall by the Kings at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

Not to be confused with the kid who went No. 1 overall in this year's draft, Laferriere is a right-handed shooting, right winger who averaged more than a point-per-game (19 goals, 45 points in 42 games) for Des Moines of the USHL this past season. Laferriere's hockey sense is high and he has displayed a willingness and ability to contribute in all three zones. Committed to Harvard, Laferriere is one of the draft's older players. He will turn 19 years of age in late October.