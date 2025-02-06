Laferriere logged an assist, five shots on net, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Canadiens.

Laferriere has three helpers over his last six outings since returning from an upper-body injury. The 23-year-old looks to be building chemistry on a line with Quinton Byfield and Kevin Fiala, and the trio should see middle-six minutes as long as they stick together. Laferriere is up to 29 points, 109 shots on net, 82 hits and a plus-15 rating across 47 appearances in 2024-25.