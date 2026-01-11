Laferriere scored a goal on five shots and added two hits in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Oilers.

Laferriere has earned two goals and two assists over his last five outings. The 24-year-old forward has been centering the first line in the absence of Anze Kopitar (lower body). With a larger role, there are higher expectations, and Laferriere is meeting the challenge so far. He's up to 12 goals, 22 points, 106 shots on net, 121 hits and a plus-4 rating over 44 appearances this season.