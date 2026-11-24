Laferriere scored a goal, fired four shots on net, recorded three blocked shots and dished out three hits in Monday's 2-1 win over Montreal.

Laferriere stole the spotlight early in Monday's first period with a between-the-legs goal, which he slotted past Montreal's Jacob Dobes after claiming the puck off the boards just behind the crease. Not only did he record a goal of the year candidate, but he put together a complete performance with three blocked shots and hits. Overall, the 25-year-old center is up to five goals, 15 points, 69 shots on net, 71 shots on net and 18 blocked shots over 22 outings this season. He's becoming a viable staying option in all fantasy leagues that value banger stats.